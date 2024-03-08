Akira Toriyama, the creator of the legendary Dragon Ball manga and character designer for Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger, has died at the age of 68. This was reported by the official Dragon Ball website.

Mangaka passed away on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma. The letter reports that Akira Toriyama was working on several new projects.

Among his posthumous works are the upcoming role-playing game Sand Land, based on the 2000s manga of the same name, and the upcoming Dragon Ball anime Dragon Ball Daima, in which the main characters Goku and Vegeta are to return.

It is reported that the funeral was held in a small family circle, and that the family of the deceased is asking fans not to send flowers or gifts, and to refrain from visiting or sending messages.

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of Toriyama’s work. His manga is still a source of inspiration today. Among his many fans are Eiichiro Odu (One Piece), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), and Taito Kubo (Bleach).