The US Congress needs to urgently pass legislation to regulate artificial intelligence and ban voice imitation using AI. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, CNN reports.

The American president called on lawmakers to “harness the potential of artificial intelligence and protect us from its dangers,” warning of the risks this technology could pose if left unchecked.

Joe Biden’s statement came shortly after the events in New Hampshire, where people received automated calls and heard the voice of the American president generated by AI. During these calls, the artificial voice urged citizens not to vote in the country’s first primary.

An investigation was launched into this situation. Subsequently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned automated calls that contain voices generated by artificial intelligence.

This decision expanded the powers of the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which restricts unsolicited calls that use artificial and pre-recorded voice messages.