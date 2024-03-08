Apple will allow users in the European Union to uninstall Safari and choose other browsers to use on their iOS devices. The company will also make it easier to transfer information from iPhones to smartphones from other manufacturers in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), writes The Verge.

Other company initiatives include a browser switching solution for transferring data between browsers on the same device. Apple plans to make this available in late 2024 or early 2025. By March 2025, it will also be possible to change the default iOS navigation app in the EU.

The document does not clearly state whether these features will be available globally or whether they will be exclusive to users in the EU. However, many of the company’s previously announced plans to comply with the DMA – including the ability to run browser engines other than WebKit and install third-party app stores – are only available in the EU.

Apple describes the phone-to-phone feature as a solution that helps mobile operating system vendors develop more user-friendly solutions for transferring data from iPhone to non-Apple phones.

The document says that plans for this feature will build on existing migration tools offered by other companies.

Google already offers an iOS app called Switch to Android for transferring data, including contacts, photos and videos, free apps, texts and notes.