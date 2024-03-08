At the Xbox Partner Showcase, 11 Bit Studios showed the trailer of the previously announced The Alters.

In the game, the protagonist, miner Jan Dolsky, is stranded on a distant planet near a destructive star. The hero can escape with the help of a mobile base, but it requires staff, and he is all alone.

With the help of a quantum computer and a so-called rapidium, Jan will be able to create alternative versions of himself – alters. Not just clones, but other Jan Dolsky’s from parallel universes with different abilities, weaknesses, and strengths.

The game is expected to be released in 2024 on PC (Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store) Xbox Seies PlayStation 5. The game will also have a Ukrainian localization.