Electronic Arts updated its library of classic releases on Steam, adding classic C&C games, SimCity, and a number of other projects as part of the publisher’s sale with discounts of up to 60%.

Among the main releases that were not presented on the platform and were not released as part of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection reissue, we can highlight the following:

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Firestorm

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2: Yuri’s Revenge

Command & Conquer: Renegade

Command & Conquer: Generals

Command & Conquer: Generals: Zero Hour

The Saboteur

Sim City 3000 Unlimited

According to the description on the page of C&C and Sim City 3000 Unlimited games, they have received Windows 10 support, while other releases do not have such markings.

As of March 08, 2024, Valve has not yet set a mark for the level of compatibility with SteamDeck, but the author has already tested C&C Generals, C&C Red Alert 2, and C&C Tiberian Sun.

“Generals works, but does not support modern screen resolutions and has problems with FPS stability, and

Red Alert 2 and Tiberian Sun, unfortunately, do not work correctly.

These problems should be fixed in the next updates of the Proton compatibility library, and we can also expect the addition of control profiles from the community, now you need to configure the control yourself.

Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection will cost 400 UAH with a 50% discount, if one or more games of the series were purchased earlier, the price will change downward.