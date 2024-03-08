Discord will start working with game developers on game-themed elements for profile design. This was told in a blog post.

Last year, the company launched a store within the service where users can buy various design elements such as avatar frames or other profile effects.

Currently, the store offers anime, cyberpunk, fantasy, and other design elements. However, the new cooperation with game developers will provide much more opportunities for customization.

So far, Discord has not disclosed which developers they have started working with, but the company said that they will share the revenue from purchases of their design elements with developers.

More details about the new design elements are expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.