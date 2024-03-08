Apple has released VisionOS 1.1 for Vision Pro, which improves user personas, adds several features, and fixes bugs.

The new version of the OS improves the display of hair, makeup, neck, and mouth. The company has also improved eye visualization for EyeSight and made it possible to create a new persona without having to hold the headset in your hands.

Also introduced in 1.1 is Mobile Device Management (MDM), which adds features that allow for device configuration, deployment, and management for enterprises.

Another element that has been improved in VisionOS 1.1 is the virtual keyboard. Improvements include more accurate cursor positioning, fixes for an issue where placing the keyboard would cover the text input field, and an unexpected appearance of the edit field.