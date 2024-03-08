A downloadable Dragon’s Dogma 2 character editor is now available on Steam, in the PS Store and Microsoft Store, where you can create your own in-game avatar and game assistant – a pawn.

The created characters can be transferred to the main game after its release on March 22.

Last year’s Baldurs Gate 3 reminded us of the phenomenon when players spend several hours in the editor creating their own character or even several.

Capcom has decided to give players the opportunity to pre-create characters so that they can dive right into the adventure after the game’s release.

In addition, the game’s development director Hideaki Itsuno said that the team was inspired by Rockstar’s GTA V. Dragon’s Dogma 2 should offer freedom of action and a lively reaction of the world to the player’s actions.