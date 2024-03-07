Infiniti’s flagship QX80 has clearly lingered on the market, receiving only minor updates throughout its life cycle. However, the reason for this is the development of an all-new car that will be significantly different from its predecessor. Infiniti recently released a video in which it shared the first details about the new Infiniti QX80.

First and foremost, the car will get a 415-horsepower V6 turbo engine instead of the atmospheric V8, as well as a 9-speed automatic with an extended gear ratio range. The new Infiniti QX80 will also boast an air suspension and electronically adjustable shock absorbers. Finally, the body stiffness has also been increased, which should help improve safety and handling.

It is worth noting that the new Infiniti QX80 was presented in a camouflage film in the video. However, in general, the design of the future flagship is already clear, as it will follow the Infiniti QX Monograph concept car. The official debut of the new Infiniti QX80 will take place on March 20.