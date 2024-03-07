Google’s next processor, the Tensor G4, will have improved heat management and energy efficiency, writes 9to5Google.

Google is working on a new processor together with Samsung. Samsung’s latest 4-nm process and packaging method is used to develop the chip.

The Tensor G4 will use the FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging) method. According to reports, this method will allow the new chip to have better heat management and energy efficiency.

According to insiders, this may also be the last chip that Google will work on with Samsung.

The Tensor G5 will be based on TSMC’s 3-nm manufacturing process and an integrated fan to reduce thickness and improve power efficiency.

Earlier, Pixel 9 benchmark results were also published online, where the new Tensor G4 was inferior to the previous G3. In addition to Pixel 9, the new chip will also be used in Pixel Fold 2.