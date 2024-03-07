Rakuten Viber is launching chat folders. This will allow users to quickly find important conversations and organize chats and channels in the app. It is reported by the company’s press service.

The feature allows users to create up to five special folders in addition to the All tab, which automatically includes all chats and channels.

“Now you can create separate folders for chats with friends, family, chats about work or with neighbors, and separate folders for news channels. The number of chats and channels in one folder is unlimited. You can also add one chat or channel to several folders at once,” Rakuten Viber said in a statement.

The company also clarified that users can name folders at their discretion and mark all chats and channels from a folder as read in a couple of clicks.

“Messengers play a crucial role in people’s daily lives, which is why Rakuten Viber is adding a folder feature to the app. This feature is designed to improve the communication experience and help people stay in touch while saving their time,” said Ophir Eyal, CEO of Rakuten Viber.

The feature is currently being tested and will gradually become available to all users of Rakuten Viber version 22.0 and higher over the next few months.