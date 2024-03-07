Finally, we have the official trailer and release date for the Fallout series from Amazon based on the Interplay/Black Isle/Bethesda game series of the same name. As well as the show’s release date.

All 8 episodes of the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024, and it looks like we’re in for another good adaptation of the game: some of the footage in the trailer looks very authentic and very Fallout-like.

As a reminder, Lisa Joy (Westworld) and Jonathan Nolan, Christopher’s brother, screenwriter of The Prestige, The Dark Knight, and Interstellar, are working on Fallout. Todd Howard, the head of Bethesda Game Studios and the creator of the latest games in the series, is also involved in the process.

The main role of the inhabitant of the Sanctuary, who enters the new world, is played by actress Ella Purnell (voice of Jinx in Arcane); Gul, the bounty hunter, is played by Walton Goggins (Justified, The Accountant); Aaron Moten turned into a young fighter of the Brotherhood of Steel. And yes, there is power armor in the series.