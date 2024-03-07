Netflix has presented a teaser for Parasyte: The Grey, a live-action adaptation of the manga and anime Parasyte.

The story tells of parasites that, when they enter the human body, completely take over and are able to modify body parts, turning them into weapons, and start hunting other people.

The series will not be connected to the plot of the manga or anime adaptation and will tell a new story in the same universe, although the stories are quite similar, because the main character, like the manga hero, managed to prevent the parasite from completely taking over her brain and now they coexist in the same body.

The series is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for his work on Train to Busan. It stars Lee Jong-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Jeong So-ni in the lead roles.

The premiere of Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix will take place on April 5.