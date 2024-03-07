Like Apple, Google is also introducing an additional fee for developers who direct users outside of Google Play to download apps in the European Union. These changes were also triggered by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The company will introduce two new fees: a two-year time-limited fee for the initial user acquisition and a fee for ongoing services (including security services and Play updates) that Play continues to provide to the developer.

Initial purchase fee: 5% for subscriptions with automatic renewal and 10% for other digital features and services offered in the app.

Commission for ongoing services: 7% for auto-renewal subscriptions and 17% for other digital features and services offered in the program.

The company notes that after a two-year period, the developer may discontinue existing Play services such as parental control, security scanning, fraud prevention, and others for certain apps. But only with the user’s consent.