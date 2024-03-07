Ghost of Tsushima is now officially getting a PC port. The game has received a Stream page and a release date of May 16.

The Director’s Cut will be released on Steam with additional content, as well as a variety of PC settings, including unlocked frame rates, support for ultra-wide monitors and scaling technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Also, lip synchronization for Japanese voice acting will be added to PC, which will be provided by cinematic effects played on PC in real time.

For pre-ordering Ghost of Tsushima on Steam, you can get the new game mode and companion for traveling on horseback, traveler’s outfit, and Broken Armor dyes from the Baku store earlier.

If players link their Steam account to their PlayStation Network account, they will also be able to get an archery master outfit and a dog recruitment amulet.