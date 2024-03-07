During the Xbox Partner Preview presentation, the company revealed the release date and showed a new trailer for the sequel to the strategic survival simulator Frostpunk 2.

11-Bit Studios has announced more information about its upcoming urban survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard devastated the Earth, turning the world into a harsh icy desert.

In Frostpunk 2, players will have to face a new deadly threat that has appeared on the horizon – human nature and its unquenchable thirst for power.

The game will be released on PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5. From the very first day, it will be available on Game Pass and will have Ukrainian localization.