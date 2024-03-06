User X Wario64, known for his reports on video game market research, reported that Japanese video game stores Biccamera, Neowing and Rakuten Books have a pre-order offer for a disk with three original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. parts for PS4.

We can assume that the games will appear on all other consoles, such as PS5 and Xbox Series. It is difficult to be sure about the release on Nintendo Switch, so it is better to wait for official confirmation.

The collection will be titled S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone and will be released on June 27 this year. It looks like we should expect the announcement today, March 6, at the Xbox Partner Preview, which will take place at 20:00.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the sequel to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, will be released for Xbox Series and PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 5. The game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass from day one.