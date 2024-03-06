Developer Nixxes Software has published system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West, a former Sony exclusive. The game is due out on March 21.

Minimum Recommended High Very High Preset Very Low Medium High Very High AVG Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Storage 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Nixxes Software, the Sony subsidiary studio that ported the game to PC, says it has added a lot of options to customize the game for each computer.

In addition to individual settings for texture quality, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain, etc., players will be able to adjust the field of view and visual effects such as motion blur and grain.

There will also be an option to turn off full-screen effects such as radial blur, glare, and bloom.

Pre-orders for the game are already open on Steam and Epic Games Store for 1699 UAH.