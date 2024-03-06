In March 2025, Microsoft will stop supporting the Windows Subsystem for Android feature, which made it possible to download Android apps on Windows 11. This was written in the documents for developers.

The Windows Subsystem for Android feature, which first appeared with the release of Windows 11 in 2021, allowed Android apps to run through the Amazon Appstore.

Users will be able to continue using the apps they have already downloaded, but after March 5 next year, it will not be possible to download new ones.

The company does not specify why this decision was made, but a possible reason may be that this functionality was not very popular among users.