On March 21, Microsoft will present new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models. The devices will compete with iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The company will introduce these devices as computers for working with artificial intelligence, Windows Central reported.

They will be the first Surface to ship with the new Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors with next-generation NPUs (neural processors) for improved artificial intelligence performance.

The Surface Pro 10 will have a design similar to the Surface Pro 9, but with an updated anti-glare OLED screen that is brighter and supports HDR. The device will also feature a new ultra-wide-angle front-facing webcam with AI Studio Effects and a built-in NFC reader.

The Surface Laptop 6 will feature a more prominent design update, such as thinner display bezels with rounded corners, a new tactile touchpad, a dedicated Copilot key, and an updated port set, including two USB-C and one USB-A on the left side, and a Surface Connect magnetic charger on the right side.

The publication also reports that the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will ship in two waves, the first of which will begin in April and will include only Intel models, followed by ARM variants later in June.

It’s likely that the ARM versions will be equipped with a customized version of the Snapdragon X Elite, much like Microsoft did with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 in the Surface Pro 9.

The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will be among the first devices on the market to support the new wave of AI features that are set to arrive with the 24H2 Windows 11 update, expected in the second half of this year.

The publication promises Copilot directly on the device, real-time subtitles and translations, video game scaling and frame rate smoothing, improved Windows Studio effects, and a new feature called AI Explorer.

According to anonymous sources, AI Explorer is the starting point that will separate computers with artificial intelligence from those without. It is described as an advanced Copilot that will be able to record all user activity and, in response to a query, will be able to find or recreate everything the user has done.

For example, the user can form a query: “Find me a list of restaurants that Jenna talked about,” and Windows will play back the conversation in which Jenna recommended restaurants.

Even fuzzy prompts should work, such as “Find me an article about dinosaurs,” and Windows will pull up every word, phrase, image, and related topic about dinosaurs that the user has ever opened on their computer.

It is also claimed that AI Explorer will be able to understand context, help launch projects or workflows, and even suggest tasks based on what is currently on the screen. For example, if the user is viewing an image, AI Explorer will automatically show the “Edit Image” button, which will allow them to enter their criteria, such as removing the background.

These new AI features are expected to appear in the Windows 11 update version 24H2 this fall, which means that AI computers released in the summer will not receive this feature immediately. It is not yet clear if Microsoft will discuss these AI features on March 21 or if the company plans to wait.