Rejoice, petroleumheads, the legend is alive and well! I’m talking about the new generation of Dodge Charger, which brings many unexpected surprises, but still remains the unchangingly attractive embodiment of American muscle cars.

First, an electric car!

The new story of the legend begins with the Dodge Charger Daytona electric vehicle: this is the double name with the addition of the word “Daytona” to denote the electric version of the new model. The new story also begins with a coupe body and a significant increase in size. For example, the length of the Dodge Charger Daytona electric vehicle has reached 5.25 meters (plus about 200 mm relative to its predecessor), and the wheelbase is 3.07 meters (plus 20 mm relative to its predecessor). The width exceeds the 2-meter mark, and the height has almost reached 1.5 meters. The new Dodge Charger Daytona electric vehicle is very large.

However, it is also very stylish: a characteristic rectangular front end with hidden headlights, a wide rear roof pillar, an elongated trunk, and huge 18- or even 20-inch wheels. Various details of the new Dodge Charger Daytona are of particular interest, such as the R-Wing front wing with air ducts above the hood. Or the inscription FRATZONIC on the rear bumper: it is a system of exhaust sound imitation, which should remind you of the roar of the HEMI V8…

For sure, it will be needed: the Dodge Charger Daytona coupe starts its career in mid-2024 as an electric car only. There will be little sound, but there will definitely be plenty of power. After all, it will be based on the STLA Large platform, which provides for the installation of a large battery (nominally 100 kWh, of which about 94 kWh is actually used) and the possibility of implementing all-wheel drive with two electric motors.

The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T version will offer 370 kW (503 hp) of power and a range of up to 510 km on a single full battery charge. The top version of the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will travel less (418 km is promised), but more dynamically: 680 hp of power is claimed, acceleration from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds.

In addition, many other interesting options are offered for the Dodge Charger Daytona in the Scat Pack version, such as Donut Mode and Drift Mode, or the Line Lock system for locking the front brakes/wheels and warming up the rear tires. Finally, a Track Package with adaptive suspension, powerful BREMBO brakes and sport tires will be available as an option.

A salon with unexpected surprises…

By the way, the chosen version will directly affect the interior of the electric vehicle. For example, the front panel is always built around a 12.3-inch display. However, a 10.25-inch or larger 16-inch display can be used as a dashboard, depending on the version.

Also, the maximum versions of the Dodge Charger Daytona will get red décor and contour lighting, NAPPA leather trim, and sports seats with built-in headrests.

By the way, it is during a close inspection of the interior and the folded rear seats that you can notice one interesting detail – the trunk lid opens with the glass! In fact, the Dodge Charger Daytona electric car has a coupe body only in its design, but in terms of construction, it is a 3-door hatchback, even if it has a coupe-like profile. However, these are not all the surprises of the new Dodge Charger.

What’s next: sedan and gasoline engines

While the debut of the Dodge Charger Daytona coupe was expected more than a year after the presentation of the first Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, the simultaneous appearance of the Dodge Charger sedan came as a pleasant surprise! However, we still have to wait for this car, as production of the sedan will begin only in the first quarter of 2025.

Just like the gasoline versions of the Dodge Charger. However, the fact is that they will be! And they will even get their own name Sixpack, which clearly hints at the use of a gasoline 6-cylinder Twin Turbo Hurricane turbo engine. At present, it is known about the launch of the Dodge Charger Sixpack S.O. with an output of 426 hp (replacing the HEMI V8 5.7), as well as the Dodge Charger Sixpack H.O. with an output of 558 hp (replacing the HEMI V8 6.4).

By the way, it turned out to be interesting: from now on, the two models are called Charger; the only difference is in the type of body and the type of engine used, which adds a certain word to the common name – electric motors (Daytona) or a gasoline engine (Sixpack).

At the same time, the Challenger name has now been retired and is no longer used. But it is unlikely that Dodge will forget such a well-known and legendary name. Which leads to thoughts and expectations of the next new products from Dodge – no less interesting and impressive than the new Dodge Charger!