The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car has been in production for several years, so it’s time for an interim update – and so it was.

Externally, the changes are not very large-scale, but noticeable. The updated version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands out with a modified front bumper with a wide solid air intake, new wheels, and a large rear spoiler on the trunk lid – the latter is supposed to improve aerodynamics.

However, this is not the only thing: there are also some updates inside. First, a new larger battery for the maximum version – now 84 kWh instead of 77 kWh before. Although the base Hyundai Ioniq 5 still gets a relatively small 58 kWh battery.

In addition, body reinforcements, new shock absorbers, and improved sound insulation were added – all of which should make the updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car more pleasant for the driver and passengers. Although the range of engines and drive types has remained unchanged: either one electric motor (170-229 hp) and rear-wheel drive, or two electric motors (total 325 hp) and all-wheel drive.

Secondly, the updated Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car has a significantly changed interior. A central box with wireless charging, various buttons and a pair of cup holders is installed between the front seats. In addition, there is a more traditional 3-spoke steering wheel with LED dots and a new generation of multimedia system.

Finally, the third update of the electric car brought a new “warmed-up” version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line: its own bumper with a spoiler, original 20-inch wheels, sports seats and red accents in the cabin. The result is a kind of intermediate version between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the full-fledged Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Sales of the updated electric vehicle in South Korea will start in March, and deliveries to other markets will begin in the summer and fall. We are waiting for you in Ukraine!