Four former Twitter top executives are suing Elon Musk, demanding more than $128 million in severance pay, reports Reuters.

The plaintiffs include former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

According to the lawsuit, Elon Musk denied the executives the severance pay they had been promised for years before the businessman acquired Twitter. The plaintiffs claim that each of them is owed an annual salary and hundreds of thousands of stock options.

“This is Musk’s plan: to keep the money he owes to other people and force them to sue him,” the former executives said in their lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in San Francisco. It is the latest in a series of legal challenges the billionaire has faced since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and later renamed the platform X.

Earlier, former Twitter executives sued Elon Musk’s company for $1.1 million. A judge of the Delaware Court of Chancery concluded that Twitter had breached its duty to cover the legal costs associated with the work of Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde.