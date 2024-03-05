SpaceX has successfully launched the MethaneSAT satellite to track methane emissions aboard a Falcon9 rocket. This is a project under the partnership program between Google and the Environmental Defense Fund.

“MethaneSAT has successfully separated from the

SpaceX Falcon9! We’re in orbit,” says MethaneSAT on the X platform.

As it is known, the satellite will make 15 revolutions around the Earth per day. MethaneSAT will solve the problem of tracking methane emissions in real time by integrating AI into the process of processing the collected data.

It is expected that the data will enable Google to compile and present a new map for tracking emissions by the end of this year.

Methane is known to have 80 times more warming effects than carbon dioxide. With this in mind, experts say that reducing such emissions is one of the fastest ways to slow down the climate crisis.

According to experts, agriculture is currently the largest source of methane. The energy sector ranks second.