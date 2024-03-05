A well-known YouTube blogger MrBeast urges video creators to forget about the format of super-fast videos. He cites his own experience over the past year, when views of his content increased, writes The Verge.

“This past year i’ve slowed down our videos, focused on story telling, let scenes breathe, yelled less, more personality, longer videos, etc. And our views have skyrocketed!” wrote a 25-year-old YouTuber on the X platform.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, went on to call on his YouTube colleagues to move away from the “era of super-fast pace and over-the-top content style.” According to him, this format doesn’t work.

MrBeast is known for his crazy videos like “I adopted EVERY dog in the dog shelter”. But now the YouTube star may be setting a new trend among video creators.

His channel currently has about 243 million subscribers.

