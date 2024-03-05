Samsung decided to demonstrate the capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera. To do this, the company attached the smartphone to a balloon and took pictures at an altitude of more than 35,000 meters above the Earth, writes 9to5Google.

Galaxy S24 Ultra was released in January. This is the most expensive version of the lineup, with a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor and powerful zoom capabilities.

Samsung has always put the camera at the top of the list of features it boasts in the Ultra series, and the S24 Ultra is no exception. To take it a step further, Samsung has mounted four Galaxy S24 Ultra on specially designed carbon fiber frames that were then attached to stratospheric balloons.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

In a few days, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s cameras took more than 150 pictures at different focal lengths.