NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended an economic forum at Stanford University, during which he said that AGI (general artificial intelligence) would be able to pass any human test in five years, writes Reuters.

Huang said this in response to a question about when artificial intelligence will be able to match human intelligence.

“It depends on how you see the final result,” says NVIDIA’s CEO. “If you mean the ability to pass a human test, then AGI is very close.

Jensen Huang specified that AI can pass the bar exams without any problems. However, it still has difficulties with more specialized disciplines, such as gastroenterology.

In general, according to NVIDIA CEO, the creation of AGI is still a long way off, as scientists still cannot agree on how to describe the work of the human mind.

“So as an engineer, it’s hard for me to succeed because engineers need clearly defined goals,” Huang said.

As a reminder, Mark Zuckerberg also wants to create an AGI, as does Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. On the contrary, Microsoft’s president emphasizes that it may take decades.