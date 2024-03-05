Kyiv residents who are stuck in traffic jams from morning to night may not agree with this, but the number of cars per 1,000 citizens in Ukraine is at an appalling level. This can be seen in the infographic from the Visual Capitalist website. By this indicator, Ukraine ranks last in Europe with only 192 cars per 1,000 people.

The graphs are based on data from the International Association of Automobile Manufacturers (OICA) for 2020. Both private and commercial vehicles are counted together.

New Zealand has the highest rate of motorization in the world, with 869 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, the United States is second with 860 per 1,000, and Poland is unexpectedly third with 761 cars per 1,000 people.

Top 10 countries by number of cars per 1000 citizens

New Zealand – 869

USA – 860

Poland – 761

Italy – 756

Australia – 737

Canada – 707

France – 704

Czechia – 658

Portugal – 640

Norway – 635

In general, the largest number of cars in 2020 was in the United States – 289 million cars, or 18% of the total number of cars in the world. It seems that the number of cars should have increased over the past years, especially in China, but COVID-19 has made some adjustments, so it is not a fact that there are more cars in the world now than there were 4 years ago.