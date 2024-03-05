Nothing has introduced a new budget smartphone – Phone 2A. It is the company’s cheapest phone, costing €329 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and €379 for the 12/256GB variant.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen from scratches. The smartphone is also IP54 water and dust resistant.

The Nothing Phone 2A will run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14.

Inside, the Phone 2A has an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and variations of 8/128 GB or 12/256 GB of RAM and storage.

The 5000 mAh battery will support charging with a power of 45 watts. The company claims that the smartphone charges from 0 to 100% in 59 minutes, and from 0 to 50% in 23 minutes.

At the back, the smartphone has a dual camera module with two 50 MP lenses. The main one with f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilization and an additional ultra-wide-angle one with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera in the smartphone is 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone supports shooting video in 4K at 30 frames per second and in 1080p at 60 fps. There is also a slow motion mode with 120 fps.