According to Downdetector, a large number of websites and services are currently experiencing problems. Facebook, Instagram, and Threads users can’t log in to Meta sites and apps, and there are problems with YouTube, Discord, Gmail, AWS, and even Pockemon Go.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Andy Stone, Meta’s representative, said in a post on social network X, without commenting on the cause of the problem.

The failure of other websites and services also remains unknown. The Associated Press news agency today reported that three cables providing global Internet and telecommunications were cut under the Red Sea.

We are talking about the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) line, the Europe India Gateway, and one of the Seacom-TGN-Gulf cables. Their damage affected 25% of traffic across the Red Sea. HGC Global Communications, the company that maintains the cables, explained that this route is the most important for transmitting information from Asia to Europe.

This waterway remains a target of Yemeni Houthi rebels, but officials have not yet confirmed that it was their attack that caused the damage to the cables.

It is also not yet known whether the damage to these particular cables affected the operation of Internet services and websites around the world.