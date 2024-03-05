One of the best games of 2023 – Alan Wake 2 – will receive a patch that will allow owners of NVIDIA 10xx series video cards to play the game, Eurogamer reports.

Alan Wake 2 was one of the most visually stunning games of 2023 – but also one of the most demanding on older hardware. The game requires at least a GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600.

Due to the use of DX12 Ultimate mesh shaders, the game could run on older hardware, but often produced unstable visuals, especially on NVIDIA’s GTX 10xx series GPUs based on the Pascal architecture.

The game works on GPUs that do not support mesh shaders, but the problem is poor performance and visual errors: A GTX 1060 with 1080p resolution in FSR 2 quality mode combined with the PS5’s preset quality settings delivers a performance of about 15 frames per second. The frame rate in the game is so low that even the sound in the game starts to freeze.

The upgrade should double the performance, which may be enough to complete the game. But note that Alan Wake 2 still requires an ssd drive.

More information about the changes can be found at Digital Foundry.