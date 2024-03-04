The share of Steam players with 1440p screens has increased to almost 20%

According to Valve statistics, 18.99% of Steam users use screens with a resolution of 2560×1440. According to the Steam Hardware Survey, the number of owners of 1440p displays increased to the maximum in February this year. In just a month, their share increased by 2.97%.

The vast majority of players use screens with a resolution of 1920×1080. Full HD remains the “people’s choice”, so it is not surprising that 58.82% of systems on Steam support this mode. However, the share of 1080p screens decreased by -0.88% over the past month.

The powerful idea of “4K for everyone” is moving more slowly than one might expect. Even among active Steam players, displays with 3840×2160 and 3440×1440 modes are gaining only 5.67% – 3.54% and 2.13%, respectively. Moreover, the last month of winter resulted in losses in these categories in favor of 2560×1440.

The growing popularity of 1440p screens is not surprising. This mode allows you to significantly increase the “gaming horizons” in the literal sense. At the same time, 2560×1440 resolution is a compromise mode in terms of system requirements. Although for a comfortable game in heavy projects with maximum picture quality, you will already need quite powerful video cards.

For example, high fps at 1440p will be provided by the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 GB graphics adapters (one, another one), which we recently reviewed. The Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB is a worthy competitor here. The Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB is a worthy competitor here. Other good, more affordable options are the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB and the basic GeForce RTX 4070 12GB. While AMD offers the Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB for vigorous gaming in 2560×1440 mode, as well as the updated Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB.