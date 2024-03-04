It was only in January that Steam updated its record for the number of simultaneous users on the network, and two months later it happened again. This is evidenced by the statistics of SteamDB.

On March 3, the network had a record 34,649,583 users. This is one million more than the January record, when there were 33,675,229 players online.

Despite this, the record for the number of users in games was not broken. Over the past 30 days, the best figure was 11,146,564 players, while in January this figure was 11,582,167, which is 400 thousand more.

Among the most popular games, several new titles appeared, such as Last Epoch, Palworld, and Helldivers 2, but the top 5 remains almost unchanged – Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Naraka: Bladepoint.