The Opel Grandland is quite well known in Ukraine, and in our market it is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine or a 1.6-liter gasoline engine. But in Europe, there are also versions with a gasoline 1.2-liter 3-cylinder 130-horsepower turbo engine and an 8-speed automatic.

And now, on this basis, a new hybrid crossover has been created, which is called the Opel Grandland Hybrid. From the outside, you can recognize this car only by its logo; inside, it is only the specific graphics of the dashboard that gives it away.

However, there are many changes inside the Opel Grandland Hybrid. First, the 1.2-liter gasoline engine is now supplemented by an electric motor (21 kW or 28 horsepower) and a 6-speed transmission with dual clutches. Secondly, it is possible to drive on an electric drive, even at low speed and for a short distance. Thirdly, the Opel Grandland Hybrid crossover wins over the conventional Opel Grandland 1.2 130 8AT by about 15% in terms of fuel efficiency: 5.5-5.7 liters per 100 km against 6.4-6.7 liters per 100 km (in the combined WLTP cycle) is promised.

And all this has been achieved simultaneously with an increase in power – a total of 136 “horses” from the gasoline engine and electric motor. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes 10 seconds, and the Opel Grandland Hybrid crossover can reach a maximum of 200 km/h.

It is worth noting that there are already hybrid versions of the Opel Grandland model; however, these are more complex and powerful hybrids with the ability to charge. Instead, the new Opel Grandland Hybrid crossover can be a relatively affordable (from 36 thousand euros) and at the same time quite economical and environmentally friendly alternative. But, please, let’s keep the usual 1.5-liter diesel version for Ukraine.