Apple has officially unveiled updated 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 chip, which makes the new laptops 60% faster than M1 models and 13 times faster than Intel chips.

The company also promises up to 18 hours of battery life and twice the speed of previous Wi-Fi 6E models.

The laptops have an 8-core processor, up to 10 cores in the graphics accelerator, and 24 GB of combined RAM. Along with this, the laptops can now work with two external monitors simultaneously.

The new MacBook Airs also now support hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, offering more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows in games. The laptops include an AV1 decode-enabled media processor that enables more efficient and high-quality video playback from streaming services.

Apple also emphasizes better performance in games, citing No Man’s Sky as an example, which runs 60% faster on the M3 model than on the M1. Photo processing with artificial intelligence using Photomator’s Super Resolution feature will be 40% faster. Users will also see much better performance in Excel, video editing in Final Cut, and other everyday tasks.

In the official announcement, the company emphasizes that the Air with M3 is “the world’s best consumer laptop for artificial intelligence.” According to Apple, the M3 contains a fast and efficient 16-core neural accelerator to improve machine learning performance.

Pre-orders for the laptops are already open with the starting price for the 13-inch model at $1,099 and $1,299 for the 15-inch MacBook Air. The first laptops will be available to customers this Friday, March 8.