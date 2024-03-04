AI will help with humanitarian demining in Ukraine. The relevant partnership agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and Palantir, a technology company specializing in big data analytics.

In this context, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that 156,000 square kilometers of land are currently potentially contaminated, with more than 6 million Ukrainians at risk.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the agreement contains specific provisions for cooperation in the following areas:

digitization of humanitarian demining operations, automation of processes envisaged by the National Mine Action Strategy for the period up to 2033;

expanding digital capabilities to coordinate land release and assessment, prioritize regions, and manage risks in mine action;

use of an assistant based on the Palantir artificial intelligence platform (AIP) for decision-making in mine action.

“The platform will work with large databases formed by structures involved in the implementation of mine action measures, ranging from local governments, regional authorities, ministries and agencies to mine action operators,” the ministry said in a statement.

The databases are expected to contain sustainable information, such as an assessment of the economic efficiency of agricultural land, the proximity of contaminated areas to communications, etc.

It will also contain operational information, including survey data from the SES, SST, and non-governmental operators, the number and condition of equipment, the availability of pyrotechnic units in specific areas, etc.

Thanks to the capabilities of Palantir AIP, the platform will analyze the information and provide recommendations for process optimization. It will be able to advise on the most effective way to clear a particular area – using new demining methods, such as drones, or traditional methods. The ultimate goal here is to clear the area faster and at lower costs.