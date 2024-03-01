Microsoft has started rolling out the ability to use a smartphone as a webcam on Windows 11 to Windows Insider program members.

For now, the feature is only available for Android smartphones via the Link to Windows app.

Users will be able to use the front or main camera, pause the broadcast during interruptions, and apply effects provided by the phone model.

Your smartphone must be running Android 9.0 or higher, and the Link to Windows app must be updated to version 1.24012.

To enable the feature, in the Windows 11 settings, go to the Bluetooth and devices tab to the “Connect with smartphone” page and give your PC access to your Android phone. After that, your computer will receive the Cross Device Experience Host update from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft is also asking users for feedback on the new feature.