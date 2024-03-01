The simulation/puzzle game The Cable Guy from Ukrainian studio 4sandwiches is now available on Steam.

In this game, you have to lay network cables to all the workstations in the generated office environment, untangle the changing maze of wires, and connect all the users to the appropriate servers in the corporate network.

Thanks to the procedural generation of the office, each game is unique. The player can change the level of difficulty from relaxed, where you can relax, to stunningly complex, where you need to respond quickly to user problems.

To celebrate the release of The Cable Guy, you can buy it with a 35% discount for only UAH 84 until March 7, 2024. In addition, The Cable Guy has a demo version that can be downloaded from the game’s page.