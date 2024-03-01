Kylotonn Studio has demonstrated another game mode of the arcade simulator Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the Research mode.

In this mode, players will be able to explore different parts of Hong Kong, which is recreated in this game on a 1:1 scale. They can look for interesting locations to take photos, bonus money, experience points, new car parts, etc.

As the most attentive viewers can see, the new trailer has no particle effects – dust, water drops, dirt. The authors noted that they are still optimizing these aspects of the game’s KT Engine. The same engine was used in the WRC 5-10 games, so everything will be fine.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

As a reminder, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is positioned as the spiritual successor to the Test Drive Unlimited series and the official 21st installment of the Test Drive series, the rights to which are now owned by Nacon. Yes, the same one that had a conflict with the Ukrainian studio Frogwares, and now the dispute has been resolved in favor of Frogwares.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set to release on Windows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch sometime later during 2024.