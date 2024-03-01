Microsoft has announced DirectSR, a new API developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel that will enable seamless integration of Super Resolution (SR) into the next generation of games.

Super Resolution is a scaling technique that increases the resolution and image quality of games using artificial intelligence.

Joshua Tucker, a developer at the company, wrote in a blog post that DirectRS is the missing link developers have been waiting for when approaching SR integration.

This API provides SR from different vendors through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single code path to activate different solutions, including NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS.

DirectSR will soon be available in the Agility SDK in a public preview that will allow developers to test it and provide feedback.

Earlier in Windows 11, there was a mention of Automatic Super Resolution, which was supposed to make games smoother and improve details, but in the future this functionality will be available in technologies such as DLSS.

Microsoft will tell more about the technology at the DirectX State of the Union at GDC on March 21.