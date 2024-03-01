Spiders Studio has demonstrated a new trailer for the upcoming role-playing game Greedfall 2: The Dying World and announced the project’s release date in Steam Early Access.

GreedFall 2: The Dying World will be available on Steam Early Access in the summer of 2024. The full release date for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S is still unknown.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World is a sequel to the highly original role-playing game Greedfall (2019), which takes place in a fantasy version of the Age of Discovery. The plot of the new game begins 3 years after the end of the first GreedFall. This time, you will play not as a colonist who came to conquer the New World, but as an aboriginal who was forcibly taken to the Old World and is dying of the plague. The trailer and new footage from the game look really good.