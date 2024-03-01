Google has blocked RCS messages in Google Messages on Android smartphones with root rights, writes The Verge.

Users with rooted smartphones have started complaining that they cannot receive or send RCS messages. Some users complain that such messages simply disappear after being sent.

Heads up: Users are reporting that the Google Messages app won't let them send or receive RCS messages if the OS is rooted or hasn't passed GMS certification (like most custom ROMs). It seems that Google Messages has implemented Play Integrity API attestation checks, so be aware… pic.twitter.com/IwEKJQ0Z2v — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 29, 2024

In a commentary for The Verge, communications manager Ivy Hunt said that the company makes sure that devices that send or receive messages comply with RCS standards.

By blocking RCS messages on rooted smartphones, the company is fighting the problem of spam.

RCS messages, or Rich Communication Services, is a data transfer protocol that is supposed to replace SMS. This protocol allows users to send messages over the Internet, send files or photos in high quality, and see when a message has been read.