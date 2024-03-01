What a coincidence – Friday and March 1, the beginning of spring! So, you need a car for the warm season. For example, the new Maserati GranCabrio is an open version of the Maserati GranTurismo coupe.

So: down with the fixed metal roof! Instead, the Maserati GranCabrio Convertible offers a soft-top roof that is available in four colors and can be raised or lowered in just 14 seconds. Plus, it has its own wheels and a modified trunk lid, as required by the convertible roof mechanism. But otherwise, it’s still a great design!

The interior of the Maserati GranCabrio has not changed significantly, but it has received important improvements. For example, the front seats have air supply channels in the headrest niches, which creates a pleasant feeling of warmth or coolness for the driver and front passenger.

Also, the Maserati GranCabrio convertible is equipped with a 1060-watt SONUS FABER audio system, which is enough for any outdoor walk. Finally, the Maserati branded clock is accompanied by three displays at once: A 12.2-inch display in the instrument cluster, a pair of 12.3-inch and 8.8-inch displays on the front panel.

The car was first presented in the Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo version, which means a 550 horsepower V6 turbo engine sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic. The power is enough to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 316 km/h.

Similarly to the coupe, we can expect a 490-horsepower gasoline version of the Maserati GranCabrio and a 761-horsepower electric convertible Maserati GranCabrio Folgore to appear later. Later, closer to the summer, when the first “customer” copies of the Maserati GranCabrio will be ready and sales of the cars will begin.