Adobe has introduced the Project Music GenAI Control platform. By presenting the tool, the company offers its own concept of editing and creating music using artificial intelligence, writes TechCrunch.

Project Music GenAI Control is capable of generating audio from text descriptions, such as “happy dance” or “sad jazz.” The tool also allows you to create music based on a reference melody.

The AI tool allows users to customize the results within a single workflow. In Project Music GenAI Control, you can adjust the tempo, intensity, repeated patterns, and structure.

Among other things, the tool allows you to extend an existing track, create a remix or an endless loop.

The development was the result of collaboration with researchers from the University of California and Carnegie Mellon University. Project Music GenAI Control is still at the research stage, but it may become publicly available in the future.

By the way, last year, Google launched SynthID technology to recognize music created by AI.