Developer Pavlo Prokopchuk told about his game Twilight Tails at Gamedev.DOU forum.

This is a cooperative action/adventure game in the survival genre where players have to play as… raccoons. Currently, the author is developing new mechanics and working on the cooperative mode. Twilight Tails is planned for English, Ukrainian, and Russian localization. At the same time, according to the author, the game will not be sold in Russia, and the Russian language has been added for other countries where it is used.

According to the description of Twilight Tails on Steam, the game will feature a realistic environment, weather and seasonal changes, building shelters and… traps, and a cooperative survival mode. It is not yet known whether the game will feature scavenging. The game can already be added to the Wish List.