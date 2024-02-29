On February 29 at midnight, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second part of the remake of the cult jrpg, was released on PlayStation 5.

To celebrate the release, a new trailer was released on the game’s official channel, showing the gameplay and plot events. The developers have repeatedly reported earlier that the remake will not fully recreate the events of the original game and the script is largely rewritten. Confirmation of this can be seen in the trailer.

As for the game’s release on PC, there is no exact information yet. Square Enix stated that it has a temporary exclusivity agreement with Sony for Play Station until May 29, 2024. But the release date on other platforms has not yet been announced.