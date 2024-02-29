Cloud Imperial, the studio responsible for the development of the space shooter Star Citizen, has laid off an unknown number of employees, writes GamesIndustry.biz.

The company confirmed this information.

“Now that we are back in office and seeing the progress and quality of work when our teams are in-person working together, we have decided to co-locate as much development as possible, which has resulted in some minor staffing changes as we move some development positions closer to their core teams. As a result of this consolidation, a small number of positions were eliminated and we continue to recruit for key roles within the company,” the statement says.

The day before, game director Todd Pape left Cloud Imperium. Producer Annie Buffar, who also recently quit, said that she left a “very toxic company” where she was judged for expressing concern about possible layoffs.

Last September, it was reported that the company had already raised $600 million for Star Citizen development, and the game had reached the Alpha 3.20 stage. Despite this, there is still no hint of a release date, although the amount of crowdfunding has already reached $667 million.

At the same time, Cloud Imperium in late October also talked about Squadron 42, a single-player game that was once supposed to be part of Star Citizen. The developers showed 26 minutes of gameplay, but even here they did not say anything about the release date.