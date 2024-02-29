The canonical work of science fiction Neuromancer by William Gibson, who is considered one of the founders of cyberpunk, will be adapted into a series by Apple, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Apple will prepare a 10-episode series, which will be developed by Graham Roland and J.D. Dillard (The Twilight Zone). The production will be handled by Skydance Television and Anonymous Content.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+,” said creators and executive producers Roland and Dillard. “Since we became friends nearly 10 years ago, we’ve looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that’s come after it and we’re looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson’s definitive ‘cyberpunk’ world.”

Apple describes the synopsis of the upcoming series as the story of a damaged, high-ranking superhacker, Case, who, along with his partner Molly, a mirror-eyed assassin, is caught up in a network of digital espionage and grand crimes that seek to rob a mysterious corporate dynasty.