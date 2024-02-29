Deck Nine Games, the studio behind Life is Strange: True Colors and The Expanse: A Telltale Series, announced the layoff of about 20% of its employees. The company explained this by the deteriorating market conditions in the gaming industry.

Deck Nine Games is known for its Life is Strange games, namely Before the Storm and True Colors, as well as the remaster of the first part developed by Don’t Nod. Recently, the studio worked with the revived Telltales Games to develop a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV show The Expanse.

Deck Nine announced its decision to lay off a fifth of its staff – probably about 30 employees, based on the last published headcount – on social media.

According to unofficial estimates, since the beginning of 2024, the gaming industry has already laid off more than 6,000 employees, while in the whole of 2023, about 10,500 were fired.