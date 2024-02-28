Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against the developers of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator. Game File reporter Stephen Totilo told on X.

In the lawsuit, the company accuses Tropic Haze, which created the emulator, of allowing Yuzu to illegally play pirated video games that were published only for the Switch.

NEW: Nintendo is suing the creators of popular Switch emulator Yuzu, saying their tech illegally circumvents Nintendo's software encryption and facilitates piracy.

Seeks damages for alleged violations and a shutdown of the emulator. pic.twitter.com/SGZVI6Cs0x — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 27, 2024

Although the emulator itself is not necessarily illegal, the company claims that there are no cases in which its use would be justified by law.

One example of mass piracy the company cites is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, released in 2023 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was downloaded more than 1 million times before the official release, and 20% of these pirated copies were launched on Yuzu.

In addition, Yuzu developers, according to the lawsuit, have earned more than $50 thousand from paid downloads of the emulator, and they also receive $30 thousand per month from Patreon subscribers.

Nintendo is demanding compensation from Tropic Haze and the complete closure of the emulator.